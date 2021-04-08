Hansal Mehta was in the headlines this week when he questioned Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan’s comment on the COVID-19 vaccine, which said they aim to give the dose to those who need it than who want it. The filmmaker shared his son Pallava’s picture, who has Down Syndrome. He further asked if he wants a vaccine or needs it.

Following the same, a conversation on Twitter began, and several people agreed with Hansal’s stand. But there were a few as usual who had to go against the filmmaker. One troll even accused Mehta of choosing his politics over his son’s life. The filmmaker agitated by the comment decided to hit back at the Twitter user. Below is all you need to know and also exactly what Hansal Mehta has to say.

The Twitter user reacting to Hansal Mehta’s tweet about Pallava said that he was eligible for the vaccination drive in the very first round. But what went wrong is the user addressing Down Syndrome as a disease. He even accused Mehta that he is choosing politics over his son’s life.

The user wrote, “Dear Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maharashtra and Mr. @mehtahansal Pallava was eleigible for vaccination in the very first round when it all started as ‘Down Syndrome’ is a disease lowering the immunity and all such cases were included. But bete ki life ya (son’s life or) politics. Tough one.”

This did not go well with Hansal Mehta who asked the user to do some research before tweeting. He even told him to understand the context of his question. Hansal wrote “Downs Syndrome is not a disease. Do some research. Take some time off from trolling. And understand the context of my question first before providing your parroted answers.”

Downs Syndrome is not a disease. Do some research. Take some time off from trolling. And understand the context of my question first before providing your parroted answers. https://t.co/NT9IDWvnj8 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, sharing Pallava’s pic back in the week, Hansal had written, “My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?”

