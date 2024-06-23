The Jelena Saga has become iconic in Hollywood, the story of a young love that drifted apart. While both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are in different and happy relationships, stories from their past sometimes still resurface, and fans get sucked in. Something similar happened as fans went through the archives. Back in 2013, Selena Gomez, who was 20 then, was seen leaving a restaurant with Jaden Smith. While the two maintained that they had been friends, wild rumors of a 14-year-old Jaden dating Selena started doing the rounds. This is what happened.

Selena Gomez and Justin Beiber had been on and off for many years until they finally broke up in 2018. However, in the vast timeline of many years, the two also shared a lot of familiar friends. Jaden Smith was one of the duo’s familiar friends.

For the unknown, Jaden and Justin collaborated on a song called Never Say Never for the movie The Karate Kid. The two had hung out multiple times, and their friendship was very well publicized. Jaden, who was 14 then, was also rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner, who was later rumored to be dating Justin. It’s a vicious cycle of dating in Hollywood, which cannot be described as a love triangle.

The Jelena Saga is very well documented on the internet, and we don’t really need to get back into the brain-rot hole of the doomed relationship. But in between the multiple breakups and patch-ups. Somewhere in 2013, after Selena was spotted at a dinner with Smith, rumors started spreading about the two dating, and it was a wild time to be on the internet.

After the pap videos went viral, fans speculated and even started speculating if it was a rebound or if Selena was trying to get back Jaden Smith’s best friend, Justin. Many fans even pointed out the significant six-year age gap between the two and said that it was so messed up that it linked Selena with every guy that she has been seen with.

Loyal fans of Selena Gomez and Jaden Smith quickly shut down the wild rumors and speculations. And turns out it was just a friendly dinner while the two were in the city.

Back to the present day, Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child. Selena Gomez is madly in love with Benny Blanco, and Jaden and Justin are still friends. So, sometimes there is smoke without any fire, really.

