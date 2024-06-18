Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been hot topics in the music industry ever since they revealed dating one another. Selena has been criticized a lot online for dating him, but she remained unhinged about it as she is reportedly happy in her current relationship. Sel is no new to trolling, and she has always been vocal about it and often urged people to show kindness, but people seem to forget that as the netizens have a field day trolling her and Blanco because of the recent pictures. Scroll below for the deets.

Selena has one of the most dedicated fanbases among music artists, and they are fondly known as the Selenators. Her fans can be brutal at times, like last year when they went a little far with Hailey Bieber. Selena had to step in and ask the fans not to be cruel. Her failed romance with Justin Bieber is still a sore point among the fans and is still very much discussed online. But she has moved on with Benny and is happy. Selena often drops adorable pics of her with the music producer on her social media, and this sets new relationship goals for the people.

However, recent pictures posted on social media platform X of the couple got brutally roasted online because of their attire. Selena Gomez sported what seems like a long cardigan in a very depressing color. She paired her beige sweater dress with brown loafers. Her hair was down and messy, and she did not look her best.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s beau, Benny Blanco, wore a beige shirt with a floral print and paired it with khaki pants and white slip-on sandals. He had gold chains and bracelets, accessorizing the attire. In one, Selena and Benny shared a kiss.

However, the netizens had a field day witnessing their outfits and trolled Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ruthlessly.

One of the users wrote, “Why they look homeless.”

Another chimed in, “discharged from the mental facility energy.”

Followed by one person saying, “Selena stole my grandad’s shoes.”

One person questioned, “What is this…”

“As if we haven’t ever seen Justin wearing sweats in public looking homeless lol.. who cares they are human and allowed to be comfy,” added another, taking a stance for Selena and Benny.

One fan shared, “They look happy and in love….”

Another added, “Escaped the lunatic asylum.”

One quipped, “They look like every crackhead gas station couple asking for a dollar.”

And, “It’s giving junkie vibes.”

Check out the pictures here:

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco look like they are about to ask you for food in a new photo. pic.twitter.com/PXXZ1NjjKe — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) June 16, 2024

For more updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

