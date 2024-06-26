After Bryan Craig, This Fan-Favorite Character Also Returns to General Hospital After 9 Years

General Hospital fans are in for a double treat as two of the show’s veterans are coming back to the soap opera. After Bryan Craig’s return as Morgan Corinthos, actor Jonathan Jackson is also confirmed to be reprising his role as Lucky Spencer.

Jackson first played the fan-favorite character in 1993 and left the role in 1999. He then continued to appear on the show on and off, before making a final appearance in 2015. The actor’s homecoming after nine years is surely going to get fans excited.

Jonathan Jackson to Return as Lucky Spencer in General Hospital

Jackson’s return was teased earlier this month by the executive producer of the series, Frank Valentini, who had said that a former cast member was returning to General Hospital, which would make the ‘audience go crazy.’ On June 25th, it was officially confirmed that Jackson would be reprising his role as Lucky Spencer.

For those who don’t know, Lucky Spencer is the son of Luke and Laura Spencer in the series. Jackson has essayed the role in over 380 episodes so far. He debuted the character in 1993, before handing it over to Jacob Young in 1999, and then to Greg Vaughan. The actor moved back to the show in 2009, before departing again in 2011. Finally, he made a brief appearance as Lucky once again in 2015.

For his performance, Jackson was nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, and won the trophy five times, in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2011, and 2012. Apart from Jackson, recently Bryan Craig was also confirmed to reprise his role in the series as Morgan Corinthos, the late son of Sonny and Carly, albeit for only one episode.

The Actor Shares his Excitement on Social Media

On Tuesday, Jackson posted a video on his Instagram handle, announcing the news and expressing his excitement over his return. “I’m super excited and can’t wait to dig in and see what’s going on in Port Charles. Excited to see Genie Francis and so many others. Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years,” said the 42-year-old actor.

He continued, “Your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all this. Thank you also to Frank Valentini and everybody at ABC also for welcoming me back.” The official account of General Hospital welcomed the actor back to the show by commenting, “We can’t wait to have you back in Port Charles! The countdown is on.”

