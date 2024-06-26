Owning Manhattan Cast: Meet the Ambitious Agents of Netflix's New Real Estate Series

Owning Manhattan is the latest addition to Netflix’s list of real estate series, featuring Ryan Serhant, the CEO of SERHANT, the firm that has quickly climbed the ladder to become one of the most glamorous and lucrative broker companies in New York City.

During the eight-episode series, Ryan and his team of agents will be on a mission to get the city’s best and most luxurious property, facing intense competition on the way. Want to know who are the real estate agents giving it all in the show? Here are some interesting details about the cast members of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan.

Ryan Serhant

Instagram: ryanserhant

The CEO of the firm, and the leader of the team, Ryan Serhant, has sold over $8 billion worth of property in his career. He founded SERHANT in September 2020, which has progressed exponentially, having 500 employees across 19 states. In 2022, the firm was ranked 6th on The Real Deal’s list of Top Residential Brokerages. Hailing from Houston, Ryan now resides in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter.

Chloe Tucker Caine

Instagram: chloeinmanhattan

Chloe Tucker Caine, originally from a fashion-focused family in Los Angeles, began her career as a Broadway actor in Mamma Mia! Now a powerhouse real estate and marketing expert, she is known for her creativity and work ethic. Chloe resides in the Flatiron District with her husband.

Savannah Gowarty

Instagram: savannahgowarty

Savannah Gowarty, an NYC-based real estate agent and content creator, moved from Raleigh to the city nearly three years ago. Now part of the Elevated Advisement, she has a background in custom home development and a passion for design and fashion. Known for her negotiating skills and Southern hospitality, Savannah has built a strong social media presence on platforms like TikTok.

Jordan Hurt

Instagram: jordvnhurt

With 11 years of experience and over $200 million in sales, Jordan Hurt specializes in new development and luxury properties. Originally from Ohio, he currently lives in Downtown Manhattan with his French bulldog, Pedro. Jordan is an avid traveler, concert-goer, guitarist, and volunteer at the NYC LGBTQ Center, and is now about to launch his own cosmetics line.

Tricia Lee

Instagram: lovetricialee

Tricia Lee, leader of the Tricia Lee Team at SERHANT, is an accomplished entrepreneur with over $200 million in solo career sales. She co-leads the team with her partner, Jeffrey St. Arromand, focusing on home sales and luxury rentals. Tricia previously owned the award-winning nail and beauty bar chain, Polish Bar Brooklyn, and has a loyal client base. She resides in Flatbush, is active in local cultural organizations, and enjoys traveling, cooking, and design.

Nile Lundgren

Instagram: nilelundgren

Nile Lundgren, a leading real estate expert with over $300 million in sales, specializes in high-end luxury and new development sectors. With more than a decade of experience, Nile holds REBNY’s Certified Negotiation Expert designation and teaches Customer Relationship Management at Baruch College. He hosts the podcast The Broker that Never Sleeps and has also appeared on numerous news segments.

Jordan March

Instagram: jordanmarchmusic

Jordan March, managing partner of the Empire Collective Team at SERHANT, has a 16-year-long experience in the real estate industry and uses his digital media expertise to drive sales. With over $1 billion in deals, he aims to advance New Urbanism by promoting energy conservation and sustainable design. When not working, Jordan enjoys spending time with his kids, meditating, dancing, and playing the violin and piano.

Jessica Markowski

Instagram: jessicamarkowski

New York City-native Jessica Markowski has a deep understanding of local neighborhoods. She prioritizes her clients, working tirelessly to achieve their unique goals. Jessica has built a substantial online following and serves as head of communications for Screenshop, co-founded by Kim Kardashian and sold to Snapchat in 2021.

Jonathan Nørmølle

Instagram: jonathannormolle

Jonathan Nørmølle is a new member of the SERHANT firm. A Danish New Yorker and longtime Downtown Manhattan resident, he is known for his outgoing personality and work ethic. Jonathan has earlier worked in the fashion and luxury industries, collaborating with global brands, hotels, and celebrities. He closes over $100M in sales annually and is expected to bring a new and youthful energy to the team.

Jade Shenker

Instagram: jadeshenker

Jade Shenker, a Top 30 Under 30 commercial real estate strategist, founded SERHANT’s commercial division, managing over $650 million in luxury assets. Known for restructuring, repositioning, and remarketing projects, she focuses on commercial, investment, and ultra-luxurious unique assets. Raised in a real estate investment family, Jade serves on South Florida’s planning and zoning committees and the East Village block association. She is also a socialite and industry advisor.

Jeffrey St. Arromand

Instagram: jsa_sells_nyc

Three-time Emmy award-winning sports television producer, Jeffrey St. Arromand, is also going to be seen in Owning Manhattan. He is a leading partner of the Tricia Lee Team, with over $300 million in sales. A public speaker on real estate trends and brand development, Jeffrey holds a Bachelor’s in Broadcast Journalism from Florida A&M University.

Genesis Suero

Instagram: genesissuero

Genesis Suero, a realtor and former Miss New York USA winner, is known for her early adoption of responsibility and success. Originally from the Dominican Republic, she partners with Nile Lundgren on the Lundgren Team, achieving multimillion-dollar sales. Genesis excels in providing access to luxurious properties.

Jessica Taylor

Instagram: jessemilytaylor

Jessica Taylor, a prominent figure in NYC’s real estate scene, has facilitated over $500 million in sales. Specializing in luxury and new development properties, she serves clients across all price ranges. Jessica studied business and psychology at Oxford Brookes University and began her career at UBS in London before moving to New York in 2014. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring NYC neighborhoods and indulging in culinary experiences.

Owning Manhattan premieres on Netflix on June 28.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Earns An Unbelievable 100% Score On Rotten Tomatoes! Netizens Stand Divided As They React, “

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News