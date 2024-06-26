House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2, ‘Rhaenyra the Cruel’, premiered this past Sunday, and it was as exhilarating and beautifully executed as expected. The civil war between the Targaryens has begun, eventually leading to the brutal Dance of the Dragons. The critics have mostly praised the HOTD, and the second episode has earned the perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The fantasy drama is based on George RR Martin’s books. It begins a century after the Seven Kingdoms are united by the Targaryen conquest, nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth. The first featured Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen. The character passed away in the pilot season.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 ended with Blood and Cheese murdering Helaena and Aegon’s son Jaehaerys when they could not find Aemond in the Red Keep. For the unversed, Daemon ordered the two assassins to kill Aemond to avenge Lucerys. In Episode 2, both Alicent and Rhenera face the consequences of the murder of King Ageon’s heir; while Otto schemes to turn the public against her, Rhaenyra questions Daemon´s loyalty.

Episode 2 of House of the Dragon Season 2, ‘Rhaenyra the Cruel,’ has earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Fourteen critics have reviewed the episode so far and have rated it one of the best in the ongoing season.

However, the netizens have mixed reactions to the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 rating:

One of the users wrote, “It was a good episode, not 100% good episode tho, felt more like a comedy than anything.”

Another said, “The title is wrong but the rating is accurate.”

Followed by one stating, “Well deserved, the acting was so much better in this episode than the first episode and this episode was way better than the first imo.”

“This was on Got level shit,” wrote one fan.

One person quipped, “For what? 70 mins of boring dialogue lmao.”

Another wrote, “I mean it was alright, more filler than thriller.”

A user said, “It was extraordinary!”

Followed by “im sorry but it certainly doesn’t deserve 100%. that ending with criston and alicent was enough to make me go blind.”

And, “It was good, not great.”

Season 2 has received a 90% Audience Score and an even better 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. House of the Dragon Season 2 streams on Max, and new episodes drop every Sunday. The series has an ensemble of cast members, including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Ewan Mitchell, and more.

