Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Says She Doesn't Like the Kardashians: ‘I'm Sick of Talking About Them’

Shanna Moakler is not keeping up with the Kardashians! The 49-year-old model, who happens to be Travis Barker’s ex-wife, has made it clear that she does not have to ‘like’ her former husband’s current in-laws.

For those who don’t know, Barker tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, after being previously married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Shanna Moakler has now revealed that she is tired of being associated with the Kardashian family, as she wants to be known for her own identity and achievements.

Shanna Moakler is Sick of Talking about the Kardashians

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Moakler talked about how she is done with answering questions about the Kardashians all the time. “I also don’t have to like the f***ing Kardashians, and I’m honestly sick of talking about them,” the ‘Seeing Other People’ actress said.

Shanna Moakler also emphasized that she dislikes being known as Barker’s ex-wife. “I’m more than just the ex-wife of famous men. I was Miss USA at 19. I’m smart. Every part I’ve ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f***ing ass off to get,” she added. “As I stand here today, as a mature woman who’s gone through all that, I do not give a f*** what anyone thinks of me anymore. I’m proud of who I am,” Moakler reiterated.

Moakler and Barker Were Married for Four Years

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Landon, in 2003, before exchanging wedding vows in 2004. A year later, they welcomed their daughter, Alabama. However, things went south between the couple after that, and they split in 2006. The two continued their relationship on and off till 2008 and eventually got divorced.

After Shanna Moakler, Barker, 48, found love with Kourtney Kardashian, 45, and married her in 2022. The Blink 182 drummer now shares a seven-month-old son, Rocky, with the reality star. Earlier this year, Moakler claimed that Barker had been secretly having an affair with Kourtney while she was still trying to “work” her relationship with him.

Revealing that she saw texts between Barker and Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, Moakler said, “They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f***.” The model further added that when she confronted the drummer about the texts, he deleted them.

