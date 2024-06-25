Who is Louisa Jacobson? Meet Meryl Streep’s Daughter Who Came Out as Lesbian

Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep’s daughter, has come out as lesbian. The 33-year-old introduced her girlfriend, Anna Blundell, on Instagram on June 22nd, celebrating Pride month, and made their relationship official.

Jacobson is an actress, just like her mother, and currently stars in the HBO historical drama The Gilded Age. Before making her relationship public, she had been having love-filled and playful exchanges with her partner, Blundell, on social media.

Louisa Jacobson Comes Out as Lesbian, Makes Relationship with Partner Public

Over the weekend, Louisa Jacobson shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle, with the caption, “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” followed by a fiery heart and a rainbow flag. The first photo in the series is a selfie of hers with her partner, Anna Blundell, who is a high-fashion photoshoot producer.

Another picture in the post showcased a headline from a New York Times article that read, “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.” The rest of the photos included Jacobson’s solo shots in different attires. The post met with a thunderous response from her fans and friends, as they all supported the actress and wished her happy pride.

While Jacobson and Blundell confirmed her relationship just now, they had been posting sweet messages for each other through their social media comments for quite some time. In December 2023, Blundell shared a similar selfie featuring Jacobson on her Instagram, on which the actress commented, “OMFG ILYSM [Oh my f***ing God, I love you so much],” and the producer replied, “ily [I love you].”

Louisa Jacobson is the Youngest Daughter of Meryl Streep

Born on June 12th, 1991, Louisa Jacobson is the youngest daughter of legendary actress Meryl Streep and her estranged husband, Don Gummer. Like her mother, she is also a graduate of the Yale School of Drama with a master of fine arts degree in acting. Jacobson made her acting debut with theater in 2017, starring as Mary in Yale Repertory Theatre’s production of Native Son.

She then went on to play Janice in Williamstown Theatre Festival’s The Member of the Wedding, before portraying Juliet in Old Globe Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. In 2022, Jacobson gained wide recognition for her performance as Marian Brook in HBO’s The Gilded Age. She is soon going to be seen in the third season of the show and will also feature in the Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal starrer romantic comedy film, Materialists.

