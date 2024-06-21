Kris Jenner was not invited to the birth of Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Rocky. Kourtney, who welcomed her son with her husband Travis Barker in November last year, has revealed that she did not want her mother to be present with her while she gave birth.

But, Kris being Kris, went to the hospital anyway. Kourtney made the revelation on an episode of The Kardashians, also disclosing how she had a change of heart and eventually allowed her mother to be with her, which made the experience even more special.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Apprehension Towards Kris Jenner’s Presence at Rocky’s Birth

The June 20th episode of The Kardashians chronicled the birth of Kourtney and Travis’ son, Rocky. During a confessional, Kourtney, 45, stated how her mother, Kris Jenner, was not invited to the hospital as she went into labor. “My mom is here, and this was not the plan,” said the Poosh founder.

The reality star added, “But my security comes into the room and says, ‘Your mom’s pulling up any second’ and I was like, ‘My mom? She’s not invited’ and then I call her, and she’s on her way. She’s in the car, and she says, ‘Oh, I’m just in the area. So, I’m gonna come by’ and she was not in the area. She came all the way from Hidden Hills.”

Travis Barker Made Kourtney Changed Her Mind

The reality star further revealed that it was her husband, Travis, who made her change her mind about Kris’ presence in the hospital. The 48-year-old drummer explained to her how his mother would also have accompanied them had she been alive. “I told Travis like, ‘Oh my God, my mom’s coming. And then Travis was like, ‘If my mom was alive, she would be here. Let your mom come,’” Kourtney said in the confessional.

Allowing Kris in the hospital room only made the moment more special for the couple. “I’m so happy that my mom was here. It turned out to be really special. She’s very, like, comforting and I think it was a special time for me, her, and Travis, that we could all share that experience together,” stated Kourtney.

The Kardashians Season 5 is currently streaming on Hulu.

Must Read: Who Is Jason Momoa’s Gf Adria Arjona? Know HERE As The Aquaman Star Calls Her ‘My Lady’ After Confirming Relationship

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News