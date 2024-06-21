Coldplay, known for their emotive lyrics and anthemic sound, is gearing up to drop a brand-new project this year. The band members, including Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion have recently announced their tenth studio album, Moon Music. The band shared this news on Instagram, revealing that the album will “land on October 4”.

The forthcoming 11-track LP, produced by Swedish hitmaker Max Martin will feature limited hand-signed, eco-friendly vinyl editions available for fans to order via the band’s website. As Coldplay continues their sustainability efforts, the album is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Moreover, the band announced that the project’s first single, feel like i’m falling in love will be released on Friday, June 21. The band performed the single for the first time during their sold-out stadium show at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, a day before they announced their album.

Nearly three years ago, Coldplay dropped their last album, Music of the Spheres, which featured in the BTS-assisted global hit My Universe. This collaboration marked the band’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in 14 years.

Following their success, Chris Martin began hinting at Coldplay’s upcoming album. In January 2023, he told Toronto City News that they were “finishing up” the album, which will be the second part of the Music of the Spheres series. The artist teased adding, “That won’t come out for a little bit,” admitting that the band “might start playing some songs” live at some time that year.

Currently, Coldplay is in the middle of its years-long Music of the Spheres world tour which continues in Budapest and wraps in Auckland, New Zealand. The band’s Live in Athens, Greece was a star-studded event as several A-list celebrities gathered, including Kylie Minogue, Joe Jonas, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Evans, and more.

