Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry worldwide. She’s not only known for her superstar stature but also her candid nature amongst fans and colleagues in the industry. The actress is now married to Cooke Maroney, and the couple shares a kid together, but back in the day, she dated Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin. She reportedly broke up with him because of his non-committal attitude towards their relationship. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This was back in 2015 when Jen and Chris were in an alleged relationship with each other. Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, and the ex-couple shares two children, Apple and Moses. The singer is now in a relationship with Dakota Johnson and has been inseparable since 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin’s relationship, the couple called it quits in 2015. A source close to Chris told People, “Chris doesn’t really want the relationship to end, but he needs to be flexible so he can see his family as much as possible with his own work schedule. He’s crazy about Jen but wants to keep his own schedule and be able to do what he wants when he wants to do it.”

However, a source close to Jennifer Lawrence had a different story to tell and told the publication that she was “tired of Chris being so noncommittal.” Chris Martin’s pal added, “Jennifer’s been pretty good about sharing Chris with his family, in part because she has been too busy herself to have it become a real problem, but she still wants to see more of him.”

Although it was a short-lived relationship, we loved them together. What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin’s alleged relationship back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Sylvester Stallone’s Heart Started To Swell, Blood Pressure Went Up To 260 & He Almost Died After Getting ‘Pulverized’ By His Rocky IV Co-Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News