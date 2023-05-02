Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man is getting love from the audience all over again, thanks to his wholesome cameo in MCU’s Spider-Man No Way Home. He had two solo films in his bag, and sometime around the release of the second film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew hosted the famous Saturday Night Live and there he engaged in a make-out session and not with Emma Stone, her co-star in the film but Coldplay singer Chris Martin. It was during a Spider-Man-themed sketch when Emma and Garfield couldn’t quite nail the perfect kiss. That’s when the Coldplay star extends a helping hand. Keep reading to find out what happened next!

The first Amazing Spider-Man film came out in 2012, followed by the sequel in 2014. Andrew’s version of Web-slinger received renewed love from the audience because of him getting closure as he saved Zendaya‘s MJ when she fell from the scaffolding. For the unversed, he couldn’t keep his Gwen from falling to death in his solo movie. This and the British actor’s charming performance simply bowled us over.

The Spider-Man-themed sketch from SNL showed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield trying their best to get the ‘big kiss’ right, only to fail continuously. At that point, Coldplay singer Chris Martin steps in to help the duo overcome the failure. One would have imagined that he will be showing it with Emma but instead, he sported a blonde wig with Andrew in his arm and tried to demonstrate how to nail the big kiss.

Chris Martin holding Andrew Garfield, said, “Now you listen to me, you beautiful spidery man,” he says, bending Garfield backwards. “With great power comes great responsibility, and our responsibility right now is to make sweet, sweet love. So, why don’t you go ahead and show me your beautiful tongue?” Traumatised, Andrew just goes, “No”. The video has been going viral on Instagram for the past few days and the reactions of the netizens will leave in splits.

One of the users wrote, “Andrew’s soul left his body”

One of the user in reference to Garfield and Ryan Reynold’s iconic kiss said, “He only kisses Ryan Reynolds”

Another wrote, “Spiderman: Out of the closet”

Followed by, “I think I downloaded the wrong version of the movie”

“What a plot twist.”

“He was so traumatized”

“Bro went off script”

“He became uncle Gwen”

Check out the video here:

