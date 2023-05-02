Met Gala 2023 has been trending worldwide, especially on social media. Like every year, this year was also a star-studded affair with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. But who got the most fame and recognition at the Met this year? The cockroach. Apparently, a cockroach walked the red carpet, and the video of the same is going crazy viral on social media with over 6 million views on Twitter, and its death announcement has over 1 million views with Spider-Man and Avengers memes to mourn the loss. Scroll below to watch the video.

Variety took to its official Twitter handle and shared the cockroach video with a caption that read, “A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala”. The video has over 6 million views on Twitter; take a look at it below:

Later the publication also shared the grieving news of the cockroach passing away with a caption that read, “It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGalaimage.png cockroach was stepped on. #RIP”. The death announcement has over a million views on Twitter; take a look at it below:

It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

May his soul rest in peace!

Take a look at some of the netizens’ reactions to the cockroach’s death announcement below:

The most talented among us leave us the soonest. RIP to a real one🥺 — That One Annoying Persona 5 Fan (@GuitarSometimes) May 2, 2023

She really was everything. We won't see her equal for generations. 😭 — Dadsuane Sedai ❤️ (@whiskeyandmagic) May 2, 2023

What are your thoughts on the Met celebrity cockroach that passed away later? Tell us in the space below.

