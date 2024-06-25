Dakota Johnson is either entertaining us at the movies or spending quality time with her loved ones. This morning, she made the most of the sunny days by spending time with her best friend, Jeremy Allen White, and his two daughters by the beach. Scroll below for details as she swoons with that perfect beach body!

For those unaware, Dakota and Jeremy are long-time pals. She attended his wedding with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, in 2019. She is also the godmother to their two daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild. Despite their split, Johnson was lucky enough not to pick sides and remains close to both.

In all new pictures shared by Backgrid, Dakota Johnson was seen sunbathing by the beach in a skimpy yellow bikini. She flaunted her hot beach body at the Malibu beach. The actress was accompanied by Jeremy Allen White, his two daughters and a friend.

One could witness Dakota Johnson’s hair flowing freely in the breeze, and she looked radiant with her signature bangs. On the other hand, Jeremy Allen White enjoyed his day in comfortable white trunks.

Take a look at Dakota Johnson’s beach fit below:

Isn’t she oozing oomph, and how!

On the professional front, Dakota Johnson is busy promoting her upcoming film, Daddio. The American drama also starring Sean Penn, was premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on September 1 and the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, last year. It is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024.

On the personal front, Dakota Johnson has been dating Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin since October 2017. The duo resides in Malibu, California. Recent rumors claimed that the couple went through a secret split, followed by a reconciliation, but all that really matters is that they’re still together and happy!

