House of the Dragon Season 2 is getting intriguing with each episode. Episode 2 premiered on Sunday and has been trending on social media since then. The characters are all so complicated, and the actors perform them outstandingly. However, sometimes, the actors face the internet’s wrath for their fantastic performances. For example, Fabien Frankel, who plays Criston Cole, is reportedly being harassed online for the cunningness of his onscreen character.

The HBO series is the prequel to their popular show Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s works. It is set 172 years before the events of GOT. Fabien’s character plays a knight from the Dornish Marches and a Kingsguard. In the latest episode, Ser Criston Cole was promoted to King Aegon’s Hand, replacing Ser Otto Hightower. Criston turned bitter towards Rhaenyra and chose to support Alicent, but later on, the Greens fans hated him.

Recently, Fabien Frankel posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram handle, which has 319K followers. A few netizens, the fans of the House of the Dragon 2 series, posted hate comments for the actor, which led him to limit the comments on the post. The post comprised pictures of the handsome actor in a beige suit and black and gold tie.

Commenting on Fabien Frankel’s pictures one of the haters wrote, “I have never hated a character more btw.”

Another wrote, “You prefer to be Alicent’s bitch than to be Rhaenyra‘s whore.”

Followed by another saying, “Your character is disgusting 🤢 amazing job.”

And, “Good villiam, I hate u haha.”

However, some asked the haters to learn to differentiate the reel from the real one and stop hating the actor playing it. Several comments seem to have been deleted from the post, but Discussing Film shared a screenshot of the comments in the post. People are criticizing those who are pouring hate on the Criston Cole actor from House of the Dragon 2.

Check out the post and unfortunate comments here;

Fabien Frankel has had to limit his comments on Instagram due to harassment he has faced since ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ Season 2 began. pic.twitter.com/7GHvZInSe7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 24, 2024

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 is out now and is streaming on Max. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

