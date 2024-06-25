Oscar Nominee David Fincher Is Working On A Secret US Remake Of Netflix’s Squid Game

Netflix’s show Squid Game has become one of its biggest hits since its release. It has become quite a phenomenon, sparking a meme frenzy and making the cast of the show into overnight stars. There is a lot of anticipation for the release of season 2 of Squid Game, but there has been no specific release date yet. Oscar-nominated director David Fincher is reportedly pursuing his US remake of the same and has a new development. Everything we know.

A recent report reveals that work is still ongoing on an American version of Squid Game! It was initially reported last year that Netflix was considering creating an American adaptation of the hugely successful Squid Game series and was even considering possibly asking David Fincher to serve as the showrunner.

However, Netflix has since denied these rumors, showcased the Squid Game: The Challenge reality competition series, and proceeded with the production of the second season of the Squid Game, which will air later this year.

The Playlist reports that there have been rumors for a while that Netflix was considering an American adaptation of Squid Game. According to them, Fincher has been working on the project for “the last two years or so.” Fincher is in fact attached to produce.

Switching from other projects like the Chinatown Netflix series, which is also in development, to the series and hiring Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Matilda the Musical), the report states that the remake’s status is “unclear” now. They assume it’s still in the works and could even be Fincher’s next directing project.

Squid Game Season 2 Update

Whether Netflix is actually proceeding with this remake is still unknown, but in the past, they have dismissed it as mere rumors. On the other hand, Squid Game Season 2 is progressing. Squid Game Season 2 is currently slated for release later this year (although star Lee Jung-Jae had previously stated it would debut in December). Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s original creator, will return to serve as executive producer and director for the new episodes.

Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), Lee Jung-Jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), and Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man) will return to the show. And Gong Yoo (as the games’ unidentified recruiter) is among the confirmed stars returning for the upcoming season. New cast members include Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, and Park Gyu-young. Joining the list are Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, and Roh Jae-won; their roles are still unknown.

