One of the most popular series on Netflix is Squid Game, which blew everyone’s mind when it came out in 2021. Squid Game Season 2 is gearing up for its premiere soon, and the makers have dropped the first look pictures and a short teaser for the most anticipated Korean show. Led by Lee Jung-jae, its gripping and unique storyline left everyone wanting more. Keep scrolling for more.

Season 1 of the Korean survival drama rules the most popular list on Netflix, with 265.2 million views, and the users have watched 2.20 billion hours of the show. It was a rage. The show’s unwavering popularity led to a reality series called Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1, which received immense popularity. The fans waited with bated breath for the second season and finally saw glimpses through the pictures.

On February 1, Netflix and Squid Game Netflix posted a short teaser and the characters’ first look on their official Instagram handle. The clip shows Lee Jung-jae’s character getting an ominous call, saying, “You’ll regret your decision.” Jung-jae’s character, Seong Gi-hun, responds, “I will find you. No matter what it takes.” For the unversed, the first season ended with Gi-hun about to board a plane in Los Angeles when he ran into one Squid Game recruiter and dialed the number he had left behind, asking, “Who you people are.” Instead of getting on the plane, Gi-hun turned around, and it seems the teaser of Squid Game Season 2 picks up from there only.

The fans also got the first look at the Recruiter, played by Gong Yoo, and the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun. The post also featured the mystery character of Park Gyu-young in Squid Game Season 2.

After waiting for around 3years, everyone finally got to see the first look at their favorite survival K-Drama and the characters, Squid Game Season 2; the fans expressed their enthusiasm in the post’s comments section.

One person wrote, “OMG ITS HAPPENING.”

Another fan said, “AHHHH, I’M SCREAMING.”

A user quipped, “We have waited too long for this.”

Another called it “best news today.”

Followed by one going, “Woooooooh yeah baby.”

One fan commented, “I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR 2 YEARS; I’M GOING TO CRY.”

And, “Ohh god, air it soon.”

Check out the post here:

Hwang Dong-hyuk is returning as writer and director for Squid Game: Season 2. He even won an Emmy for his directing for Squid Game Season 1. The network has yet to announce its premiere date.

