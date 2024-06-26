Disney’s Frozen franchise is not only very popular but also one of the most successful franchises of the media conglomerate. The film tells the story of two sisters who are princesses of Arendelle. The first movie was released in 2013, and the sequel came out in 2019. After the phenomenal success of both films, fans anticipate the third part of the installment, and a new rumor has taken over social media regarding not just Frozen 3 but Frozen 4, too. Scroll below for the deets.

The musical fantasy by Disney was inspired by Hans Christian Anderson’s 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed it. The director reunited for the sequel as well. The 2013 blockbuster was made on an estimated budget of $150 million and earned 8.5 times that at the worldwide box office. It is ranked 21 at All Time Worldwide Box Office as per The Numbers.

According to industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Disney is allegedly working on Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 simultaneously. This means Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf will once again reprise their characters. Netizens have divided opinion on this reported news.

The news was posted on social media platform X by Cosmic Marvel, and netizens shared their remarks about Frozen 3 and Frozen 4. One user wrote, “Now that Anna is Queen, they could explore a little more on that in Frozen 3, but Frozen 4???”

Another said, “Which means frozen 3 will have a cliffhanger.”

One user quipped, “Yeah, this has bad idea written all over it.”

One giving out their opinion stated, “As long as they have a good story with great music like the first two count me in, but I do want new stuff too.”

Followed by one saying, “They better not screw this up. Aside from The Lion King, Frozen is my favorite.”

Another asked, “If Frozen 3 bombs, then what happens? Direct to video sequel?”

And, “3 billion incoming.”

One shared, “That sounds terrible.”

“Milking it until its dry,” wrote one person.

Frozen 3 is expected to be released in the theatres in 2026.

Meanwhile, Frozen II was also made on a budget of $150 million and collected 9.7 times its budget at the worldwide box office. The film’s global haul was $1.4 billion, which is at #13 in the All-Time Worldwide Box Office. Frozen and Frozen II have collected $2.72 billion globally. Both movies are available on Disney+.

