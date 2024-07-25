Raayan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Over 2.75 Lakh Tickets Sold, Dhanush’s Film Poised For Massive Opening Day Collection

Dhanush’s highly anticipated directorial venture, Raayan, is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 26th. Marking his 50th film in the industry, the action-drama film has generated immense pre-release excitement.

The film’s posters have been a major conversation starter on social media, and this fervor has translated into impressive Day 1 advance booking numbers. As of noon today, over 2.75 lakh tickets have already been sold across languages.

Raayan’s Day 1 Advance Booking: Tamil Nadu Leads The Charge

Fueled by immense anticipation, Tamil Nadu leads the charge in advance bookings for Raayan. Pre-sales in the state have surpassed a whopping 4 crore mark, with over 2.3 lakh tickets sold (Tamil: 3.04 Crore [4.17 Crore with block seats]). This momentum can break Dhanush‘s previous record held by Karnan, which grossed 10.40 crores on its opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Raayan’s Day 1 Advance Booking: Telugu & Hindi Markets Poised For Growth

While Tamil Nadu is experiencing a pre-release frenzy, the Telugu market is showing promise, with over 38,000 tickets sold (Telugu: 42 lakh gross). The film’s performance in Telugu will likely depend more on word-of-mouth after its release. Raayan will also be released simultaneously in Hindi, with over 5,700 tickets already sold (Hindi: 6 lakh gross).

More About Raayan:

Dhanush plays a pivotal role in Raayan, which boasts a stellar supporting cast that includes Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, S.J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Selvaraghavan. The film is produced by the renowned Sun Pictures banner and features the captivating music of A.R. Rahman.

Raayan marks Dhanush’s second directorial project following his 2017 film Pa Paandi. With captivating storytelling, a strong cast, and impressive advance bookings across India (All India Gross: 39,260,395, Tickets Sold: 2,75,343 with Block Seats: 62,449,882), the film is poised for a successful opening. In 2024, Indian 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing opening film in the Tamil film industry, collecting 26 crores. Captain Miller holds the second position with 8.80 crores, but Raayan is expected to surpass Captain Miller to claim the second spot.

Stay tuned for more updates on Koimoi about Day 1 box office collection of Raayan, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where it has the potential to become one of Dhanush’s biggest hits to date.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

