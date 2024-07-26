The craze for Hollywood action in India is widespread. Marvel has minted immense moolah via films like Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have arrived today with their superhero flick Deadpool & Wolverine. The advance booking collections are tremendous, and the franchise is set for the biggest opening. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Deadpool 3 is the sequel to Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool (2016). The latest Marvel outing is extra special because it brings together Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, from the X-Men series. It is all set to tickle our funny bones while leaving us spellbound with a unique cinematic experience. At least, that’s what the early reviews have suggested so far!

Deadpool 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (India)

Deadpool & Wolverine has witnessed tremendous growth in India in the last 24 hours. Pre-booking sales stood at around 8 crores on Thursday and boosted by almost 50% to 12.06 crores (excluding blocked seats) on Friday. The closing collections of advance booking sales hint at a thunderous opening at the box office.

One thing is for sure: Deadpool & Wolverine will beat its predecessor to score the #1 opening in the franchise. Check out the opening day numbers of the previous two films below:

Deadpool (2016): 4.1 crores

Deadpool 2 (2018): 11.25 crores

As per Sacnilk, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to open around 21 crores in India. This means Ryan Reynolds is set to arrive with around 423% higher earnings than the first film of the MCU franchise.

More about Deadpool 3

Directed by Shawn Levy, the 2024 superhero flick also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen. It is a follow-up to Logan (2017) and the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

