After the historic success of Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha has surprised us with its epic run. The animated film was released amid negligible expectations, but the way it picked up is truly unbelievable. In the recent development, it comfortably crossed a staggering box office returns of 350% in just 9 days. This pushed Tourist Family out of the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mahavatar Narsimha smashes over 350% returns at the Indian box office!

The latest Indian animation sensation has amassed impressive numbers so far in Hindi. Even in the Telugu version, it has raked in considerable numbers. Overall, the film has earned 67.77 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 9 days. Comparing this with the reported budget of 15 crores, it has crossed 350% returns.

By earning 67.77 crores against a reported budget of 15 crores, Mahavatar Narsimha has made an ROI (return on investment) of 52.77 crores. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 351.8% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crores

India net collection – 67.77 crores

ROI – 52.77 crores

ROI% – 351.8%

Verdict – Super Hit

Becomes the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025!

On the list of the top 10 most profitable Indian films, Mahavatar Narsimha grabbed the 6th spot, pushing Tourist Family out of the list. Made on a budget of 16 crores, Tourist Family earned 38.9 crores, thus making returns of 289%.

Check out the most profitable Indian films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, total collection, and returns:

Su From So: Budget – 3 crores | Collection – 29.35 crores | ROI% – 878.33% Saiyaara: Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 297.25 crores | ROI% – 560.55% Bou Buttu Bhuta – Budget – 3 crores | Collection – 16.17 crores | ROI% – 439% Chhaava: Budget – 130 crore | Collection – 615.39 crore | ROI% – 373.37% Umbarro: Budget – 4 crores | Collection – 14.68 crores | ROI% – 367% Mahavatar Narsimha: Budget – 15 crores | Collection – 67.77 crores | ROI% – 351.8% Rekhachithram: Budget – 6 crores | Collection – 27 crores | ROI% – 350% Thudarum: Budget – 28 crores | Collection – 122 crores | ROI% – 335.71% Court: State VS A Nobody: Budget – 10 crores | Collection – 40.6 crores | ROI% – 306% Maaman: Budget – 10 crores | Collection – 38.9 crores | ROI% – 289%

