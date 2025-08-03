JP Thuminad’s Kannada comedy drama is rising and shining at the Indian box office. Shaneel Gautham starrer has recorded its highest-ever single day since the big release on day 9. That’s not it; it has also minted a whopping 878% in profits. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 9

Lighter Buddha Films’ production was released in Kannada along with a dubbed Malayalam version on July 25, 2025. It is now minting moolah only from the home ground, as the collection from the Mollywood belt is minuscule. As per Sacnilk, Su From So earned 5.20 crores on day 9.

Su From So has recorded its biggest ever day since the big release on day 9. It enjoyed a 39% growth compared to 3.75 crores from the previous day, which earlier marked the highest single day so far. The word-of-mouth is excellent, which will lead to another blockbuster day today. The overall net collection in India concludes at 29.35 crores after 9 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 34.63 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Su From So below:

Week 1: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 3.75 crores

Day 9: 5.20 crores

Total: 29.35 crores

Su From So vs 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film

Shaneel Gautham’s comedy drama has emerged as the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2025. It has stolen the throne from Ekka, which concluded its lifetime at 9.16 crore net in India.

Su From So is the first Kannada film of 2025 to cross the 10 crore and 20 crore mark. In fact, it has raked in a 220% higher collection than the #2 Kannada grosser of 2025.

Su From So Box Office Summary

Budget: 3 crores

India net: 29.35 crores

India gross: 34.63 crores

ROI: 878.33%

Verdict: Super-hit

