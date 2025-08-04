Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle refuses to slow down and continues its record-breaking spree in Japan. In only 17 days, it has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films at the domestic box office. It is now closer than ever to stealing the #1 spot from The Mugen Train. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Japan Box Office Day 17

As per Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle accumulated $17.4 million in its third weekend. It added another $6.8 million to the kitty, maintaining a rock-solid hold on day 17. The overall collection in Japan comes to ¥17.84 billion ($119.6 million).

Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has registered 12.8 admissions since its big release on July 18, 2025. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the 12th most-watched film in Japan, leaving behind Godzilla vs. King Kong and Bayside Shakedown 2, as each registered 12.6 million admissions.

Infinity Castle has officially entered the top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan, surpassing the lifetime collections of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (¥17.35 billion) and Bayside Shakedown 2 (¥17.35 billion). However, it still needs a considerable 126% jump to beat Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which topples the list with historic ¥40.43 billion earnings.

Below are the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in Japan:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – ¥40.43 billion Spirited Away – ¥31.68 billion Titanic – ¥27.77 billion Frozen – ¥25.50 billion Your Name – ¥25.17 billion One Piece Film: Red – ¥20.33 billion Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – ¥20.30 billion Princess Mononoke – ¥20.18 billion Howl’s Moving Castle – ¥19.60 billion Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns – ¥17.84 billion

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion ($11.2million)

Opening Weekend (3-day): ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Extended Opening Weekend (4-day): ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Week 1: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Week 2: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

Weekend 3: ¥17.84 billion ($119.6 million)

