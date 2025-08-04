Kannada horror comedy Su From So has achieved an unthinkable status at the box office. The film has managed to earn net collection of 35.7 crore in India and is now the highest grossing Kannada film of the year. It has now nailed a milestone none imagined!

Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2024-25!

Earlier, the horror comedy surpassed every single Indian film of the year to become the most profitable Indian film of 2025. Now, with the second weekend roaring at the box office, it has surpassed the profit of every single film of 2024-25!

Su From So Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, August 3, Su From So earned 6.35 crore at the box office. This was much higher than the second Friday, which brought 3.8 crore followed by 5.4 crore.

Check out the 10-day box office breakdown of the horror comedy!

Week 1: 20.15 crore

Day 8: 3.8 crore

Day 9: 5.4 crore

Day 10: 6.35 crore

Total: 35.7 crore

Su From So VS Stree 2

Su From So is mounted on a controlled budget of 3 crore, and it has churned out a profit of 1090% at the box office against a collection of 35.7 crore in 10 days. Stree 2 registered a profit of 946% at the box office with a budget of 60 crore and a lifetime collection of 627.5 crore.

Check out the box office breakdown of the Kannada horror comedy.

India Net Collection: 35.7 crore

India Gross Collection: 42.12 crore

Budget: 3 crore

Profit: 32.7 crore

Return On Investment: 1090%

Overseas Gross Collection: 15 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 57.12 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

