Kingdom was expected to end the bad spell of Vijay Deverakonda at the box office. Unfortunately, our Rowdy is in for another disappointment as the graph continued its downward trend throughout the extended first weekend. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

How much did Kingdom earn in its opening weekend?

The opening day set new milestones for Vijay Deverakonda as he recorded his biggest opening day in history. This was followed by an unexpected 58% crash on Friday. As per Sacnilk, Kingdom minted 7.06 crores on day 4, witnessing another 12% dip compared to 8 crores on Saturday.

The net earnings in India come to 40.56 crores. Including taxes, the opening weekend of Kingdom concludes at 47.86 crores gross. Given the trend during the last four days, it looks like the Vijay Deverakonda starrer will witness a bigger crash on Monday. If it does not hold the momentum during the first week, it may soon wrap its theatrical run.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (Tamil + Telugu collection) below:

Day 1 – 18 crores

Day 2 – 7.5 crores

Day 3 – 8 crores

Day 4 – 7.06 crores

Total – 40.56 crores

Kingdom set to become 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025

Despite such poor performance, the only saving grace is the little milestone at the box office. Today, Kingdom will beat the lifetime earnings of Court: State vs A Nobody (40.64 crores) and emerge as the #9 Tollywood grosser of 2025. It only needs 8 lakhs more in the kitty, which is an easy yet underwhelming target.

Post that, it may be a lengthy run towards Mad Square, which ranks 8th.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 82.26 crores* HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores Court: State vs A Nobody: 40.64 crores Kingdom: 40.56 crores

Kingdom Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 130 crores

India net: 40.56 crores

India gross: 47.86 crores

Overseas gross: 17.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 65.01 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

