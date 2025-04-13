In a surprising turn of events, the massive super hit at the Telugu box office – Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which has been ruling Tollywood box office 2025, has now been dethroned by Court: State VS A Nobody at the box office! Nani’s courtroom drama is now officially the most profitable Telugu film of 2025.

Nani Dethrones Venkatesh’s Comedy Drama

Produced by Nani, the courtroom drama has dethroned Venkatesh’s comedy-drama. Sankranthiki Vasthunam is mounted on a budget of 50 crore and the film earned 186.9 crore in its lifetime in India, churning out a profit of 273.8%, claiming a super hit tag for itself!

Court: State VS A Nobody Budget & Profit

Now, Court: State VS A Nobody, the second superhit Telugu film of 2025 has overpowered Sankranthiki Vasthunam, churning out a massive profit of 306% at the box office. The film is mounted on a budget of 10 crore and it has earned 40.6 crore at the box office!

Still Earning Despite OTT Arrival

Interestingly, the film is still earning at the box office despite its OTT arrival on Netflix. It is dominating Hindi release Chhaava on Netflix with its trending pattern in India. It would be interesting to see where it will land with the weekend report of the OTT Verdict.

Check out the box office report of all the successful Malayalam films along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Mad Square: 40 crore | 48.4 crore | 27% Profit | Plus

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 50 crore | 186.9 crore | 273.8% | Super Hit

Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% | Super Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bollywood Box Office 2025 [Jan To Mar]: 890 Crore Investment On 13 Films – Guess How Much Loss It Made Leaving Chhaava & Its Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News