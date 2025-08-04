Mahavatar Narsimha is creating new milestones for animated films in India. We’re talking not only about domestic releases but also Hollywood biggies like Frozen II and Inside Out 2. Hombale Films’ production is now inches away from clocking a historic feat, plus has gained humongous profits. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report in all languages.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 10

History has been created, yet again! Mahavatar Narsimha added a whopping 16.27 crores in the Hindi belt alone on day 10. That’s higher than the combined single-day collection in all languages since the opening day. On the second Sunday, it added another 5.60 crores from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam belt.

The overall collection after the second weekend is 89.64 crores net, all languages included. The gross earnings have clocked a century with a total sum of 105.77 crores! Mahavatar Narsimha is witnessing a never-seen-before run for an animated film in India. It’s the Vishnu magic spreading like a wildfire all across the nation.

Here’s the language-wise box office breakdown (net collection) in 10 days:

Hindi: 65.64 crores

Telugu: 20.37 crores

Kannada: 2.33 crores

Tamil: 1.06 crore

Malayalam: 24 lakhs

Total: 89.64 crores

Is Mahavatar Narsimha a hit?

The animated epic mythological action film was produced with an estimated budget of 15 crores. In 10 days, it has earned returns of 74.64 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI surges to 497.6%.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a super hit at the box office. In fact, it has axed the profits of the highest-grossing Odia film, Bou Buttu Bhuta, to become the 3rd most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Check out the most profitable Indian films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, total collection, and returns:

Su From So: Budget – 3 crores | Collection – 29.35 crores | ROI% – 1090% Saiyaara: Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 297.25 crores | ROI% – 560.55% Mahavatar Narsimha: Budget – 15 crores | Collection – 89.64 crores | ROI% – 497.6% Bou Buttu Bhuta – Budget – 3 crores | Collection – 16.96 crores | ROI% – 465% Chhaava: Budget – 130 crore | Collection – 615.39 crore | ROI% – 373.37%

Mahavatar Narsimha All-Languages Box Office Summary (10 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 89.64 crores

India gross: 105.77 crores

ROI: 497.6%

Verdict: Super-hit

