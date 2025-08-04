What a tremendous run Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara is witnessing at the Indian box office. In only 17 days, it has entered the 300 crore club. It is only the second Bollywood film after Chhaava to have scored a triple century. The profits have also surged. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Saiyaara Domestic Box Office Collection

Mohit Suri’s directorial concluded its third weekend on a fantastic note. Despite competition from Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, it remained the #2 audience choice in the Hindi belt, only behind Mahavatar Narsimha. As per the official update, Saiyaara earned 8.25 crores on day 17. It saw an 18% growth compared to 7 crores earned on the third Saturday.

The net earnings in India now stand at 305.50 crores, which is 360.49 crores in gross total. With that, Saiyaara has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat (300.26 crores) and Salman Khan’s Sultan (300.45 crores). The next target is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (319 crores).

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Weekend 3: 20.25 crores

Total: 305.50 crores

The romantic musical drama has been a dream debut for both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It has broken all previous records of romantic films in Bollywood. So, the pressure for their upcoming projects will be immense!

Saiyaara Budget vs Profits

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is made on a budget of 45 crores. Saiyaara is a super-duper hit at the Indian box office, with updated profits of 579%.

It has time till the arrival of War 2 on August 14, 2025. So, one can only imagine the returns that YRF producers will enjoy in the lifetime.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (17 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 305.50 crores

India gross: 360.49 crores

ROI: 579%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

