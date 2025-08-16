The YRF Spy Universe is growing bigger with the arrival of War 2. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film not only adds fresh energy to the franchise but also leaves fans buzzing with its end credits and post-credit scenes, which tease exciting directions for the future of Yash Raj’s ever-expanding spy world.

Spy Universe set for more expansion

The YRF Spy Universe will indeed witness further expansion after War 2, as the movie’s conclusion reveals. In the end credits, Kabir mentions Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s character, who was also part of the YRP Universe.

This means that shortly, the audience is expected to witness some major crossovers similar to how Pathaan and Tiger did in the past films.

Alpha is the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe

In the post-credit scene, the production confirmed that Alpha will be the next installment in Yash Raj’s spy universe. Alpha will feature Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and potentially Hrithik Roshan and Bobby Deol.

So, it’s evident that the audience will experience another Yash Raj Film from their Spy world this Christmas.

Bobby Deol set to become the main villain of the entire Universe

Bobby Deol was the main highlight of the War 2 post-credit scene, where he was seemingly with Alia Bhatt’s Alpha movie childhood character. The way Deol is portrayed, it seems that he is all set to become the main villain of the entire Spy Universe.

Further, the crossovers might take place to stop Bobby Deol, where all the agents come together to stop the one big thing. It could be similar to how the Avengers come together in the MCU to stop Thanos.

Overall, the YRF Spy Universe is making waves among the audience, and what surprises the production holds for us remains to be seen.

