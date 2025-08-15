Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has created a stir worldwide, with the film managing to hit a total gross collection of 79.95 crore. Meanwhile, with an opening day net collection of 52.5 crore in India, the film has managed to break some major records on the opening day itself!

Jr NTR & Hrithik Roshan Bring A Good Opening!

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR, managed to register the third biggest opening for the Spy Universe after Pathaan’s 57 crore and War’s 53.5 crore.

War 2 Budget Recovery On Day 1

On the opening day, August 14, War 2 managed to recover only 16% of its reported budget of 325 crore at the box office. The film would need to earn a total of 650 crore in India to claim a hit verdict for itself.

The Spy Universe film managed to cross three major milestones at the box office on its opening day. Check them out.

Biggest Opening Of 2025

War 2 has surpassed Chhaava’s opening day worldwide gross collection of 50.05 crore at the box office to record the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025.

Hrithik Roshan’s Biggest Opening

The film is now officially the biggest worldwide opening of Hrithik Roshan’s career. His previous Spy Universe film War earned 77.95 crore at the box office with an overseas opening of 15 crore.

2nd Biggest Opening Of 2025 Of Indian Cinema

It has managed to register the second biggest opening for an Indian film in 2025 after Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Chhaava has now settled for the third spot in the list.

War 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film at the box office on the opening day along with the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi earnings.

Hindi Net Collection: 30 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 22.25 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 25 lakh

India Net Collection: 52.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 61.95 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 18 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 79.95 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Day 21: Only 11 Crores Away From A Major Milestone, Crosses Gully Boy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News