Despite two big films, War 2 and Coolie, arriving in theatres, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to show a strong hold. Due to big releases, it lost a significant chunk of screens/shows, but still, it pulled off a good sum on the third Thursday, day 21. In the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. Also, it is chasing a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the worldwide box office in 21 days?

Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the animated film earned 2 crores in the Hindi version on day 21, which is a good number after losing a big chunk of screens to War 2 and Coolie. On day 20, it had earned 3.17 crores. Talking about the Hindi version only, it has amassed an impressive 141.36 crore net in three weeks.

Combining all languages, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned 188.14 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days. Including GST, it stands at 222 crore gross. Overseas, it has scored 17 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 239 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 188.14 crores

India gross – 222 crores

Overseas gross – 17 crores

Worldwide gross – 239 crores

Inches away from a major milestone

With 239 crore gross, Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed the lifetime collection of Gully Boy (235.47 crore gross). Up next, it’ll beat Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crore gross), Raid 2 (242.42 crore gross), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.5 crore gross).

Other than surpassing Gully Boy, the film is also chasing the major milestone of 250 crore gross. As we can see, it needs only 11 crores more to touch this milestone. Whenever it achieves this feat, it’ll become the first Indian animated film to earn 250 crores globally.

