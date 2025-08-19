After scoring excellent numbers during the 4-day extended opening weekend, Rajinikanth’s Coolie was expected to show a strong hold on weekdays, but shockingly, it displayed a massive drop of over 60% on Monday. After such a drop, the film needed to stay super steady on Tuesday, but again, it has witnessed a considerable drop, which isn’t a good sign. Keep reading to know what day 6 box office trends suggest!

The duo of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj was the major attraction of the Kollywood action thriller, and it did attract impressive footfalls over the opening weekend. However, mixed word-of-mouth made the magnum opus fail to pass the Monday test. On Sunday, it did a business of 35.25 crores. On Monday, it earned 12 crores, facing a drop of 65.95%. On Tuesday, the film again showed a drop of over 15%.

Coolie drops further at the Indian box office on day 6

With a big drop in the occupancy of Tamil and Telugu versions, Coolie is closing its day 6 at 9-10 crores, as per early trends flowing. Compared to Monday’s 12 crores, it’s a drop of 25-16.6%. It’s still a decent number, but considering the massive budget and hype around the film, it’s underwhelming.

Overall, Coolie is heading for a total of 215.5-216.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days. Though the sum looks impressive, there’s still a long way to go.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9-10 crores

Total – 215.5-216.5 crores

Coolie is in danger?

Though Coolie registered big numbers during the opening weekend, it is yet to emerge successful at the Indian box office. Considering a massive budget of 350 crores, it must earn 350 crore net at least to enter the safe zone. After crossing the 350 crore mark, it will start its journey towards the success tag.

Considering the current trend, the film looks in danger, but things can change if it stays rock steady on the remaining weekdays and witnesses big jumps during the second weekend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivan Thalaivii Worldwide Box Office Day 25: Needs Less Than 2.5 Crores To Beat Tourist Family

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News