Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run after minting moolah for three weeks. But before concluding the run, it already emerged as a clean hit and emerged as one of the most successful Kollywood films of 2025. Now, it is just a couple of crores away from surpassing Tourist Family at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 25!

It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but found appreciation from the audience. As a result, it enjoyed good footfalls in the first three weeks. With Rajinikanth’s Coolie witnessing a grand release in Tamil Nadu, the Kollywood romantic drama suffered a dent in the screen count, thus affecting the collections.

How much did Thalaivan Thalaivii earn at the worldwide box office in 25 days?

As per the latest collection update, Thalaivan Thalaivii has earned 57.91 crore net at the Indian box office in 25 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 68.33 crores. Overseas, it has earned 18 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 86.33 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 57.91 crores

India gross – 68.33 crores

Overseas gross – 18 crores

Worldwide gross – 86.33 crores

Inches away from surpassing Tourist Family

Tourist Family is one of the biggest hits of Kollywood in 2025, and it concluded its run at 88.22 crore gross. So, Thalaivan Thalaivii is just 2.02 crores away from it. Though the distance is less, Vijay Sethupathi’s film might struggle to get there since its pace has slowed significantly. On a daily basis, the film is earning less than 15 lakh, so earning 2.02 crores is definitely a big task.

More about the film

Directed by Pandiraj, Thalaivan Thalaivii was released on July 25. It also stars Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, and Myna Nandhini in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crores.

