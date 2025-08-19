After the success of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn was expected to maintain the winning momentum with his family-friendly Son Of Sardaar 2, but unfortunately, he suffered a huge setback. Despite the sequel factor coming into play, the film failed to generate the required buzz, and after the release, it failed to attract the expected footfall. As a result, it is struggling to cross the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

How much did Son Of Sardaar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

Due to underwhelming buzz, the Bollywood comedy entertainer failed to register a strong start. Further, it was affected due to poor reviews. In the opening week, it did business of just 33.07 crores. After the first week, things became worse, and it managed to add only 13.03 crores in the next 11 days.

Overall, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 46.1 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 54.39 crore gross. Considering its predecessor earned over 100 crore net in 2012, the sequel was expected to earn 150 crore net at least. In reality, it won’t even earn 50 crores net.

8th failure for Ajay Devgn post-COVID

Reportedly, Son Of Sardaar 2 was made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this, it has earned 46.1 crores, thus suffering a deficit of 83.9 crores. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

For Ajay Devgn, it has emerged as one of the biggest failures in recent times. In the post-COVID era, it is his 8th failure. It has joined the list of Runway 34, Thank God, Bholaa, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Naam.

Up next, the actor will be seen in De De Pyaar De 2. Hopefully, he will bounce back with it by delivering a money spinner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

