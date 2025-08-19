Siddharth Anand passed on the legacy to Ayan Mukerji in War 2, and it may not have been the best decision. The word-of-mouth is mixed to negative, and Hrithik Roshan starrer may not even be able to match its predecessor. How much has it earned in the Hindi language so far? Scroll below for a detailed day 5 update!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Hindi)

Due to the lukewarm response, War 2 may soon wrap up its run in the Tamil and Telugu belt. On day 5, it earned 8.50 crores in all languages. Out of this, 7.50 crores were from the Hindi language alone, which means 88% of the total earnings.

Compared to the 29 crores earned on the opening day in the Hindi belt, War 2 earned almost 4X less on day 9. It has miserably failed the Monday test, leading to a stressful scenario at the box office. A total of 137.50 crores have been added to the kitty so far. All eyes are now on its hold during the mid-week blues.

Here’s a detailed day-wise breakdown of War 2 at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Day 1: 29 crores

Day 2: 46 crores

Day 3: 27 crores

Day 4: 28 crores

Day 5: 7.50 crores

Total: 137.50 crores

Beats 5 Bollywood films in less than 24 hours!

Despite the underwhelming run, War 2 has been achieving mini milestones at the box office. In the last 24 hours, the spy thriller has crossed the lifetime collections of five Bollywood films. The list includes Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), MS Dhoni—The Untold Story (133.04 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), Sky Force (134.93 crores), and Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores). As one may have noticed, Hrithik Roshan starrer has axed as many as 3 Akshay Kumar films in a single day.

War 2 Hindi Box Office Summary (4 days)

India net: 137 crores

India gross: 161.66 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thama Teaser Review: Is It A Desi Version Of Twilight Ft Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna? My Bets Are On Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News