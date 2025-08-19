Rajinikanth’s Coolie was a hot property in the overseas market, and we saw proof of it through historic pre-sales. After pre-sales, the film enjoyed strong walk-ins and posted an outstanding total of over 150 crore gross in the 4-day extended opening weekend. Out of all overseas territories, North America (USA and Canada) has been one of the major contributors. With its splendid run, it literally crushed War 2 in the opening weekend battle. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Since War 2 was backed by the Spy Universe factor and featured big guns like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, it was expected to receive a massive response in North America. Shockingly, it struggled during pre-sales and couldn’t even pick up after its grand release. Due to underwhelming promotional material, it failed to attract the expected footfall.

War 2 underperforms at the North American box office

As per Venky Box Office, War 2 concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend (including premieres) by earning $3.094 million at the North American box office. In Indian rupees, it equals 26.90 crores. This is a disappointing sum for the film, which was said to be the biggest film of the Spy Universe.

Coolie dominates over War 2 in the 4-day opening weekend

In a clash, War 2 managed to get more shows in North America, but Coolie dominated the box office one-sidedly with much higher occupancies. Backed by historic premieres, it amassed a huge $6.128 million in the region during the opening weekend. In Indian rupees, it equals 53.27 crores.

As we can see, Coolie clearly won the opening weekend battle in a clash with War 2. If a comparison is made, the Rajinikanth starrer scored 98.06% higher earnings. The picture will remain the same in the upcoming days, and there won’t be any major turnaround since the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer carries average word-of-mouth.

Coolie defeats War 2 in a clash!

Though both films received mixed reactions, Coolie defeated War 2 in a clash. Globally, Rajini’s film has already crossed the 400 crore mark. On the other side, War 2 is likely to end its run much below 400 crore gross.

