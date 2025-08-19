Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Coolie was expected to lock horns in a big box office clash with War 2. Unfortunately, none of the films lived upto the expectations and are dwindling at the ticket windows. The Tamil action thriller has witnessed a 63% drop in the Hindi belt, and it looks like it’s time to wrap up! Scroll below for a detailed day 5 report!

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 (Hindi)

As per Sacnilk, Coolie added 12 crores to the kitty in all languages on day 5. Out of this, only 1.75 crores came from the Hindi belt, which means only 14.5% of the total earnings. Compared to 4.50 crores minted on the opening day, Rajinikanth starrer has witnessed a 61% drop in collections. It has miserably failed the Monday test.

A further drop may be witnessed due to the mid-week blues. If Coolie does not hold the fort today, it may soon wrap up its run, as War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha are attracting a larger audience. The net box office collection in the Hindi belt surges to 21.5 crores after 5 days.

Take a look at the detailed day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.5 crores

Day 2: 6.3 crores

Day 3: 4.25 crores

Day 4: 4.75 crores

Day 5: 1.75 crores

Total: 21.5 crores

Will soon beat Robot!

Rajinikanth’s Coolie may soon enter the top 5 Kollywood grossers of all-time in the Hindi belt. The first target is to beat Robot, which ranks at the last spot with lifetime earnings of 24 crores. It is only 2.5 crores away from unlocking the milestone!

Post that, it will chase Ponniyin Selvan (25 crores). It is to be seen whether Rajinikanth manages to beat his own Kabali (28 crores) and enters the top 3 Tamil grossers in history of Hindi cinema.

Coolie Hindi Box Office Summary (5 days)

Net collection: 21.5 crores

Gross collection: 25.37 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thama Teaser Review: Is It A Desi Version Of Twilight Ft Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna? My Bets Are On Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News