What a glorious run Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is enjoying at the box office! It is close to the completion of a month-long run, but refuses to slow down. The failure of War 2 has further boosted the earnings in the Hindi belt, pushing it closer to the 250 crore milestone in all languages. Scroll below for a detailed domestic update!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 26

According to estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha added an estimated 2.65 crores to its kitty on day 26, all languages combined. It earned 2.19 crores in the Hindi belt, witnessing a 93% jump compared to 1.50 crores the previous day. The remaining earnings are from the Telugu and Malayalam belt, while Tamil and Kannada have saturated their theatrical run.

The overall net collection in India concludes at 214.61 crores* in all languages. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 253.23 crores. War 2’s loss is Mahavatar Narsimha’s gain. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is a flop at the box office, which will divert the footfalls back to the Indian epic mythological drama. It will enjoy a longer run than expected, and may achieve the 250 crore milestone in its lifetime.

Check out a detailed language-wise box office breakdown in 26 days (net collection):

Hindi: 162.61 crores

Telugu: 42 crores

Kannada: 6.97 crores

Tamil: 2.51 crores

Malayalam: 52 lakhs

Total: 214.61 crores

Will soon beat Sitaare Zameen Par’s lifetime at the Hindi box office

Mahavatar Narsimha is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film at the Indian box office. It is only behind Chhaava (615.39 crores) and Saiyaara (332.37 crores).

With collections from the Hindi belt alone, Mahavatar Narsimha will soon beat the lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned 166.58 crores in its lifetime. Unreal, isn’t it?

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 26 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 214.61 crores

India gross: 253.23 crores

Overseas gross: 22.62 crores

Worldwide gross: 275.85 crores

ROI: 1331%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

