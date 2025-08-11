Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film captivated audiences with Aishwarya and Salman’s delightful chemistry as Nandini and Sameer, complemented by soulful music, breathtaking cinematography, and memorable performances.

After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas and Guzaarish. The director has written some superb roles for Aishwarya and always brought the best out of her as an actress. Did you know, in one of the old interviews, the Heeramandi creator expressed his admiration for Aishwarya by saying he wants to build a Taj Mahal for her? Keep reading!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Wanting To Build A ‘Taj Mahal’ For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an interview in 2014, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director said he falls in love with the person he works with. He surrenders himself and cherishes his actors. “She is my muse, though I can’t call her my Mona Lisa. But yes, I would like to make a Taj Mahal for her. That Taj Mahal would be my movie for her. I have always gone to her with a film that has made a difference to her life.”

“My camera has been able to capture the changing person through the years. That’s the privilege which only I, as a filmmaker, have had. In these ten years, I have captured the joy of love, the anguish of love she’s been through, and the state of happiness she’s now in. I have seen these three different stages, which have been captured for posterity on film,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali told Filmfare.

“Aishwarya Is Not Cold & Distant” – Bhansali

In another interview, the Devdas director cleared the rumors that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ‘cold’ and ‘distant’. He said that Ash thinks before she acts and has a mind of her own. Whenever the director has been in crisis, the actress has continuously checked on him and often calls him to know about his situation. “Be it Saawariya not doing well or when we had a difference of opinion about Bajirao Mastani being shelved for various reasons. I thought she’d gone to press saying she wouldn’t do it instead of telling me. But she came on the sets of Black and cleared it all saying, ‘I don’t have anything in my heart. I have personally come to tell you this. I want to connect with a friend.’ There’s nothing cold about her,” Bhansali was quoted saying.

What’s next for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

After Guzaarish (2010), Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have not worked together. The director will be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal next in ‘Love & War’. Let’s hope we get news of SLB and ARB reuniting for a beautiful movie soon.

