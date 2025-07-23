Countless people dream of becoming actors daily, but the route has never been easy. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and more, many talented beings with no filmy background have made it big in Bollywood. They are not just names but brands today. Dhadak 2 stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also paving their paths in Bollywood. Scroll below for the deets.

Siddhant and Triptii are popular names in the industry and among the most sought-after actors of the current generation. Siddhant started his journey as a supporting character and is now a leading star. Triptii has always been known for her acting prowess, and she took it up a notch higher with her sensual side in Animal.

Actors who made it big in Bollywood despite no filmy backgrounds!

Shah Rukh Khan remains the ultimate inspiration for outsiders who dream of making it big in Bollywood. Over the years, several actors have followed in his footsteps, earning success, fame, and respect through sheer talent and determination. Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are the latest to walk this path, joining the ranks of stars like Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan as they take the game to the next level.

From struggles to stardom: Actors who conquered bollywood without a filmy background

Ranveer Singh—From Band Baaja Baaraat to Padmaavat and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has consistently reinvented himself, earning critical acclaim and building a strong fan base.

Deepika Padukone – An outsider to the industry, Deepika Padukone rose to stardom with her grace, talent, and powerful performances in films like Piku, Padmaavat, and Chhapaak.

Kriti Sanon – Kriti Sanon made a striking debut with Heropanti and steadily climbed the ranks to become one of Bollywood’s most promising leading ladies.

Kartik Aaryan – Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has since become a household name with his boy-next-door charm, comic timing, and box office blockbusters.

Triptii Dimri – Triptii has quietly emerged as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents, winning hearts with her powerful performances in Bulbbul and other films. Now, she is ready to make it big with Dhadak 2.

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Siddhant made a powerful debut as MC Sher in Gully Boy, instantly capturing attention with his magnetic screen presence and raw talent. With Dhadak 2 on the horizon, Siddhant is set to further solidify his place as one of his generation’s most exciting young stars.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is not just another romantic tragedy but a performance-driven film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, both already known for their powerful performances, are set to take their craft to the next level with the film. The film offers them a rich, emotionally charged narrative allowing their talent and on-screen chemistry to shine. It will be released on August 1.

