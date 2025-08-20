War 2 is witnessing an underwhelming run at the Indian box office. The content is moderate, but the negative word-of-mouth has impacted the footfalls. But how is Ayan Mukerji’s directorial performing compared to the OG film of Hrithik Roshan? Scroll below for a detailed comparison of the opening week.

War Box Office Collection (Week 1)

Back in 2019, Siddharth Anand’s directorial had packed a smashing opening of 53.35 crores, all languages combined. The word-of-mouth remained positive to mixed, but the Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff element worked like a charm. In its debut week, War accumulated 166.25 crores.

War 2 Box Office Collection (Week 1)

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer was released a day ahead of Independence Day. It made a lukewarm opening, garnering 52.5 crores in all languages. Yes, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial failed to beat the debut collections of War (2019) by an inch.

In 6 days of its theatrical run so far, War 2 has amassed 197.50 crores, all languages combined. Today, it will officially mark its entry into the 200 crore club.

War 2 vs War Box Office Week 1

It is to be noted that War 2 will enjoy an extended opening week of 8 days, as it was released on a Thursday. There are still 48 hours to go, but Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR starrer has axed the debut week collections of the OG 2019 film by already a considerable margin.

However, War 2 had the potential to clock 75 crore+ on its opening day in all languages. Hrithik Roshan could have dominated the Hindi belt, while Jr NTR was supposed to pull the Southern crowd. Unfortunately, the mixed reviews led to an underwhelming box office run.

All said and done, Ayan Mukerji‘s film has managed to beat War, which is a saving grace!

