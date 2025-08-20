Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie was expected to achieve massive milestones at the box office. The pre-release buzz was immense, but the situation turned upside down shortly after it arrived in cinemas. Amid all the chaos, it has become the #1 overseas grosser of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed worldwide report!

Coolie Overseas Box Office Update

Rajinikanth recorded his highest pre-sales of all time in international circuits like North America. Although the pace has slowed down, the advance bookings were enough to achieve milestones! In only 6 days, Coolie has accumulated 162.20 crore gross at the overseas box office. The Tamil action thriller axed the Saiyaara (161 crore gross) to become the #1 Indian grosser of 2025.

Worldwide Box Office Update!

In six days of its domestic run, Coolie has amassed 216 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total is 254.88 crores. Combined with the overseas sum, the worldwide box office collection surges to 417.08 crore gross.

Rajinikanth starrer is only the third Indian grosser of 2025 to enter the 400 crore club. However, it still needs a whopping 130 crore gross to beat Saiyaara and become the second highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. That milestone may be out of reach due to mixed word-of-mouth, which is causing a constant decline in footfalls with each passing day.

However, Coolie is the #1 Tamil grosser of 2025 and the 3rd highest worldwide grosser of Rajinikanth, which are huge feats in themselves.

Check out the top 5 Indian grossers at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 553.88 crores Coolie: 417.08 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores War 2: 300.05 crores

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary (6 days)

India net: 216 crores

India gross: 254.88 crores

Overseas gross: 162.2 crores

Worldwide gross: 417.08 crores

