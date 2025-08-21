Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s reunion Coolie didn’t yield the desirable results. The action thriller is the #1 Kollywood grosser of 2025 but it will incur major losses due to its massive budget of 350 crores. Scroll below for the latest box office collection on day 7.

As per Sacnilk, Coolie earned 6.59 crores on day 7. It suffered another 31% drop compared to 9.50 crores garnered on the first Tuesday. It is barely facing any competition at the ticket windows. However, the word-of-mouth is poor, which is why it is now a sunken ship.

In 7 days, Coolie has accumulated 222.59 crores net, which is approximately 265.65 crores in gross earnings. It may not be able to clock the 250 crore mark in its lifetime unless there’s an unexpected jump in the second weekend.

Check out the revised day-wise box office collection in India:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9.50 crores

Day 7 – 6.59 crores

Total: 222.59 crores

Coolie vs Rajinikanth’s top 3 Indian grossers

2.0 leads the pack with its enormous collections of 414 crores. No other Rajinikanth film has crossed the 400 crore mark in India. Although Coolie was expected to unlock the milestone, it is a disappointment.

The latest Tamil action thriller needs 122.41 crores to beat Jailer and become the Rajinikanth’s second highest-grossing film of all-time. That will be out of reach now!

Check out Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

2.0 – 414 crores Jailer – 345 crores Coolie – 222.59 crores

Coolie Box Office Summary Day 6 (All Languages)

Budget: 350 crores

India net: 222.59 crores

Budget recovery: 63.59%

India gross: 262.65 crores

