Bollywood suffered a big shock with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 turning out to be a major failure at the Indian box office. After the debacle, the upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari, is all set to bring some relief to the industry, as far as day 1 collection is concerned. Yes, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film is heading for a good start, continuing the winning trend for romantic films after the grand success of Saiyaara. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Managed to create decent hype with its promotional material

The Bollywood romantic comedy film is scheduled to release on August 29. In the pre-release stage, it has generated decent hype for itself. Though the trailer wasn’t extraordinary, it managed to grab eyeballs due to the lighthearted content. The chemistry between Sid and Janhvi looks good, creating a positive impression on the viewers.

Apart from the trailer, a couple of songs have been received well, especially Pardesiya, which has emerged as a chartbuster. Even on social media, Param Sundari has garnered good attention and is trending well.

Benefits from Maddock’s track record and lack of competition

Other than the promotional content, Param Sundari is also enjoying the goodwill of Maddock Films, which is enjoying a golden run with back-to-back successes: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, Stree 2, Sky Force, Chhaava, and Bhool Chuk Maaf. The advance booking trend has been decent so far, and the film has sold 11.28K tickets in the last 24 hours (as of 6:30 pm IST) on BookMyShow.

Given the failure of War 2, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will secure an overall good screen count. Also, it faces no major competition from new arrivals or holdover releases.

Day 1 box office prediction of Param Sundari

Considering all the abovementioned factors, Param Sundari is heading for a good day 1 collection of 9-11 crore net at the Indian box office, with a strong chance of crossing the 10 crore mark. Depending on initial word-of-mouth, the opening might slightly go here and there from the predicted range.

With this rom-com, Sidharth Malhotra is likely to score a double-digit opening after 9 years. For those who don’t know, Sid’s last double-digit opening came with Brothers (2015), which scored 15.2 crore net.

