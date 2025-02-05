Pushpa has become one of the most popular franchises in India. Allu Arjun won a National Award for his performance in the first film, Pushpa: The Rise, and its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was a massive success. According to Sacnilk, the sequel’s worldwide box office collection across all languages reached an impressive INR 1741.35 crores, while the first film earned INR 350.1 crores globally.

If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s some good news! The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, is now streaming online for free. You don’t need any login or ID to watch it—it’s legal and free, though it does come with ads. Please note that it’s only available in the Hindi-dubbed version.

Still wondering where to watch the film? Let’s clarify that for you. You can stream it on Mxplayer. In, which has been rebranded as Amazon MX Player after Amazon acquired the platform from Times Internet. This acquisition has led to an interesting collaboration between MX Player and Amazon Prime Video, allowing content to be shared across both platforms.

However, there’s a catch. Even if you have a paid, advertisement-free subscription to Prime Video, MX Player original shows will still display advertisements when watched on Prime Video. On the other hand, select Prime Video content has made its way to MX Player, which includes some popular films but mainly only Hindi-dubbed versions.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is now streaming on Netflix. This extended version has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes and is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

