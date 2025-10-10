Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as a box office blockbuster. It has surpassed every Malayalam grosser in India and worldwide. But Dulquer Salmaan‘s production missed out on one historic feat overseas. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Lokah Chapter 1 India Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Naslen co-starrer added 17 lakh to the kitty on day 43. This includes 16 lakh from the Malayalam version, while the remaining is from the Tamil belt.

The overall earnings in India conclude at 154.80 crores after 43 days. The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero flick was made on a reported budget of 30 crores. It is a super-duper hit at the box office with staggering profits of 416%, the highest minted by a Mollywood film in 2025.

Misses one major feat overseas!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has rewritten history for Malayalam cinema in every way possible. It is the first female-led superhero film to ever clock a century. However, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer failed to become the #1 Mollywood film overseas. The title continues to be held by Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which wrapped up its international lifetime at 142.25 crore gross.

Take a look at the top Malayalam grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 119.30 crores Thudarum: 93.80 crores Manjummel Boys: 74 crores

Continues minting moolah worldwide!

The end is near, but Lokah Chapter 1 is still adding collections, although at the lower end. At the worldwide box office, it has accumulated 301.96 crore gross. It is the #1 Malayalam film of 2025 and the 9th Indian grosser of 2025 globally.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (42 days)

India net: 154.80 crores

India gross: 182.66 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 416%

Overseas gross: 119.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 301.96 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

