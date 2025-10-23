Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma has managed to create a stir at the box office, arriving on Diwali, and the film has managed to surpass many Bollywood films of 2025 at the box office in only three days. In fact, on the third day, it surpassed the lifetime total of two other superstar films!

Maddock’s Last Theatrical Release

Maddock’s last theatrical release at the box office was Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The romantic comedy earned a total of 54.85 crore. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy has surpassed this number on day 3!

Thamma Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

As per the early estimates, Thamma, on the third day, Thursday, October 23, managed to earn in the range of 12.5 – 13.5 crore. The film in total stands at a net India collection of 57 – 58 crore. It has also surpassed the lifetime total of Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2, which earned 47.15 crore in its lifetime.

Currently, the horror comedy is the eighth-highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana‘s career. To claim the seventh spot, it would need to surpass the lifetime collection of Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, which earned 62.5 crore in its lifetime!

Horror Comedy Universe’s 1000 Crore Total

Meanwhile, the film is very close to leading the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe to a grand total of 1000 crore with 5 films – Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma!

Here is the lifetime collection of the films of MHCU at the box office (India Net Collections).

Stree 2: 627.50 crore Stree: 129.67 crore Munjya: 107 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore Thamma: 57 – 58 crore* (in three days)

Total: 987 – 988* crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

