On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan has given the best return gift to his fans! Yes, we’re talking about the highly anticipated announcement teaser for King. Before this announcement, there had been no official update about the film, but it was an open secret that the superstar had been shooting for the upcoming action thriller. Many things were heard about the biggie, and finally, we got to see a glimpse of it. As expected, the announcement teaser has gone viral, hinting at the film’s big potential at the Indian box office.

Shah Rukh made a smashing comeback in 2023 with Pathaan. After the all-time blockbuster success of Pathaan, he delivered another mighty blockbuster with Jawaan. Even Dunki was a box office winner. So, he scored a memorable hat-trick of successes in a single year. Despite such a top form, the actor disappeared, thus leaving fans upset.

King is set for a grand release in 2026

After a two-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the theatres with King, set to release in 2026. Since it marks SRK’s reunion with director Siddharth Anand, we expect another larger-than-life presentation of the actor after Pathaan. Reports suggest that the film is an action-packed magnum opus, featuring some intense action sequences and an exciting storyline.

King is likely to set the Indian box office on fire on day 1

Considering the strong response to the announcement teaser and the overall hype, King appears to be another blockbuster in the making. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, the film has the potential to hit the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office in the Hindi net collection. If this happens, it will be a historic feat for Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan aims for a historic feat in the Hindi net collection

As of now, only Shah Rukh Khan has scored 50 crore openings twice in Hindi. Aamir Khan (Thugs Of Hindostan), Hrithik Roshan (War), Tiger Shroff (War), Yash (KGF Chapter 2), Ranbir Kapoor (Animal), and Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2) achieved this feat only once. Even Shraddha Kapoor is a part of the list, since Stree 2 was a female-oriented film.

With King releasing next year, Shah Rukh Khan aims to make history by scoring 50 crore net opening thrice in Hindi. If it delivers, it’ll be his third film to achieve the feat after Pathaan and Jawan.

