His posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale, has officially emerged as a box office success within 3 days of its theatrical release. With a fantastic opening weekend, Rajesh Bhuyan's directorial is also now the 6th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. Scroll below for the day 3 updates!
How much did Roi Roi Binale earn at the box office in its opening weekend?
According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale has accumulated 6.13 crore net in 3 days of its box office run. It recorded its biggest day on Sunday, adding 2.28 crores to the kitty. Compared to the revised 2 crores garnered on Saturday, it showcased around a 14% jump in earnings. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 7.23 crores.
Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):
- Day 1: 1.85 crores
- Day 2: 2 crores
- Day 3: 2.28 crores
Total: 6.13 crores
Roi Roi Binale is a box office success!
Zubeen Garg‘s musical romantic drama is reportedly mounted at a budget of 5 crores. Within 3 days, it has gone way past the budget, entering the zone of profits. Roi Roi Binale is officially a success with 22.6% profits already in the kitty!
Axes the lifetime of Kanchanjangha!
The streak of success continues! Garima Garg Saikia‘s production has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. It has surpassed as many as 3 films in the last 24 hours – Mission China, Dr. Bezbaruah 2 and Kanchanjangha.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):
- Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores
- Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores
- Sri Raghupati: 13.81 croress
- Rudra: 10.56 crores
- Ratnakar: 10 crores
- Roi Roi Binale: 7.23 crores (3 days)
- Kanchanjangha: 7 crores
- Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores
- Mission China: 6 crores
- Sikaar: 5 crores
Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 3)
- Budget: 5 crores
- India net: 6.13 crores
- India gross: 7.23 crores
- ROI: 22.6%
- Verdict: Plus
