Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 3 Update!
Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 3(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Zubeen Garg may have passed away, but his legacy lives on. His posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale, has officially emerged as a box office success within 3 days of its theatrical release. With a fantastic opening weekend, Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial is also now the 6th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. Scroll below for the day 3 updates!

How much did Roi Roi Binale earn at the box office in its opening weekend?

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale has accumulated 6.13 crore net in 3 days of its box office run. It recorded its biggest day on Sunday, adding 2.28 crores to the kitty. Compared to the revised 2 crores garnered on Saturday, it showcased around a 14% jump in earnings. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 7.23 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

  • Day 1: 1.85 crores
  • Day 2: 2 crores
  • Day 3: 2.28 crores

Total: 6.13 crores

Roi Roi Binale is a box office success!

Zubeen Garg‘s musical romantic drama is reportedly mounted at a budget of 5 crores. Within 3 days, it has gone way past the budget, entering the zone of profits. Roi Roi Binale is officially a success with 22.6% profits already in the kitty!

Axes the lifetime of Kanchanjangha!

The streak of success continues! Garima Garg Saikia‘s production has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. It has surpassed as many as 3 films in the last 24 hours – Mission China, Dr. Bezbaruah 2 and Kanchanjangha.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

  1. Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores
  2. Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores
  3. Sri Raghupati: 13.81 croress
  4. Rudra: 10.56 crores
  5. Ratnakar: 10 crores
  6. Roi Roi Binale: 7.23 crores (3 days)
  7. Kanchanjangha: 7 crores
  8. Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores
  9. Mission China: 6 crores
  10. Sikaar: 5 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 3)

  • Budget: 5 crores
  • India net: 6.13 crores
  • India gross: 7.23 crores
  • ROI: 22.6%
  • Verdict: Plus

