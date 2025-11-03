Zubeen Garg may have passed away, but his legacy lives on. His posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale, has officially emerged as a box office success within 3 days of its theatrical release. With a fantastic opening weekend, Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial is also now the 6th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. Scroll below for the day 3 updates!

How much did Roi Roi Binale earn at the box office in its opening weekend?

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale has accumulated 6.13 crore net in 3 days of its box office run. It recorded its biggest day on Sunday, adding 2.28 crores to the kitty. Compared to the revised 2 crores garnered on Saturday, it showcased around a 14% jump in earnings. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 7.23 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2 crores

Day 3: 2.28 crores

Total: 6.13 crores

Roi Roi Binale is a box office success!

Zubeen Garg‘s musical romantic drama is reportedly mounted at a budget of 5 crores. Within 3 days, it has gone way past the budget, entering the zone of profits. Roi Roi Binale is officially a success with 22.6% profits already in the kitty!

Axes the lifetime of Kanchanjangha!

The streak of success continues! Garima Garg Saikia‘s production has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. It has surpassed as many as 3 films in the last 24 hours – Mission China, Dr. Bezbaruah 2 and Kanchanjangha.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 croress Rudra: 10.56 crores Ratnakar: 10 crores Roi Roi Binale: 7.23 crores (3 days) Kanchanjangha: 7 crores Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores Mission China: 6 crores Sikaar: 5 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 3)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 6.13 crores

India gross: 7.23 crores

ROI: 22.6%

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 31: Crushes Fighter, Now Aiming Shah Rukh Khan’s 2013 Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News