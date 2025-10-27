Zubeen Garg may have left the world, but he continues to make Assamese cinema proud! His posthumous film Roi Roi Binale is roaring loudly at the ticket windows. It is still 4 days away from the big release, but is setting new benchmarks in advance booking. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

Roi Roi Binale BMS Ticket Sales

According to Filmy View, Roi Roi Binale has sold 57.92K tickets on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow, in the last 24 hours. With that, the overall BMS ticket sales have surged to a whopping 172.21K.

In the history of Assamese cinema, Rudra clocked the highest-opening day ever with earnings of 40.20 lakhs. Zubeen Garg’s romantic musical drama has gone past the 50 lakh gross mark in advance booking alone. It is now setting new milestones and mind you, the big release is still 4 days away. One can only imagine the havoc that will be created at the box office!

Roi Roi Binale will release across 46 cities

The entire nation mourned the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. Fans residing in different states in India organised candle marches to pay tribute to the iconic singer.

His last film will now be released in as many as 46 cities across the nation. The list includes Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun, among others.

Massive BookMyShow interests

The interest in BookMyShow is surging with each passing day as the release date approaches. As per the live data, 101K+ users have tapped on the ‘interested’ feature on BMS, as they eagerly await the Roi Roi Binale release on October 31, 2025.

More about the Assamese romantic musical drama

The romantic musical drama was written by Zubeen Garg. It is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and produced under the banner of Eye Creations and Zeal Creations. The supporting cast also features Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, and Achurjya Borpatra.

